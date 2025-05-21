HCMC prioritizes acceleration of Binh Tien bridge and road project

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, signed an official dispatch conveying the directive of Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc to accelerate the progress of key transportation infrastructure projects.

Ho Chi Minh City accelerates the progress of key transportation infrastructure projects. (Photo: SGGP)



Notably, the municipal authorities give priority to the Binh Tien bridge and road project.

Under the directive, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board has been tasked with coordinating with the People’s Committees of Districts 6 and 8, Binh Chanh District, and the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board to urgently complete adjustments to the relevant zoning plans by June 30, 2025.

These adjustments will serve as the basis for submitting and approving component projects, including compensation, support, resettlement, and the relocation of technical infrastructure from Pham Van Chi Street to Nguyen Van Linh Street.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has requested that relevant agencies organize an architectural design competition in the third quarter of 2025 and develop a detailed monthly implementation and disbursement schedule. Any obstacles beyond their authority must be promptly reported for appropriate resolution.

The Department of Construction has been assigned to give instructions for the architectural design competition process, completion of investment procedures, and monitoring project implementation progress in accordance with Resolution 32/NQ-HDND dated April 18, 2025.

The Department of Finance is responsible for ensuring adequate funding allocation and monitoring disbursement progress.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked with expediting site clearance procedures, with a focus on land surveying and inventory work in the relevant areas.

Districts and the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Development Management Board must update and adjust zoning plans for submission to competent authorities for approval no later than June 30, 2025. They are also required to coordinate closely during the implementation process.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee asked all agencies to act decisively and coordinate effectively to ensure the timely completion of key projects, contributing to the improvement of urban infrastructure and the city’s socio-economic development.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh