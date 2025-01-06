HCMC Police proactive, exemplary in innovation

The HCMC Police Department held a conference to review its work in 2024 and outline the Resolution and Work Program for 2025 on January 5.

The conference was attended by General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo Member and Minister of Public Security; Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; and Mr. Phan Van Mai, Central Party Member, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

In his address, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen congratulated the HCMC Police Department on their achievements in 2024. He attributed these results to the comprehensive, consistent, and direct leadership of the Ministry of Public Security, the support and coordination of city departments and agencies, the contribution of external forces stationed in the city, and the guidance of the Party and Government, along with the backing and assistance of HCMC residents.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that 2025 is a pivotal year for the city and the nation, marking the start of directives from Party and State leaders to prepare for a new era of national development and transformation, requiring urgency in executing all assigned tasks. Every city official, especially those in the HCMC Police, must embrace their mission to maintain public safety and uphold political security and social order throughout the city.

Furthermore, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen underscored the importance of building a clean, strong, professional, elite, and modern police force in HCMC. This critical task requires continued focus and dedication. He also stressed the need to enhance the quality and effectiveness of the campaign to study and follow President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, ethics, and style across the entire police force.

In his keynote address at the conference, General Luong Tam Quang praised HCMC's remarkable achievements in 2024, highlighting the significant contributions of the HCMC Police Force. The Minister of Public Security commended their efforts and extended his congratulations for their outstanding results.

The Minister of Public Security approved the strategic direction and work program for 2025 of the HCMC Police, emphasizing several key priorities for implementation in the coming year. He called for a significant transformation in mindset and leadership methods to ensure public security and order across the entire force. The focus should be on prioritizing national and collective interests, as well as the legitimate and lawful interests of organizations and individuals. The Minister stressed the importance of placing people at the center, with the ultimate goal of promoting socio-economic development, safeguarding national defense and security, and ensuring peaceful and prosperous lives for all citizens.

Efforts to maintain national security must be proactive and forward-looking, taking advantage of opportunities while turning challenges into drivers of development. The task of ensuring security and order must support and create optimal conditions for socio-economic development. It should contribute to expanding the space for growth, significantly boosting investment, production, and business activities, while ensuring the most favorable environment for operations within the legal framework, contributing to building HCMC as the central hub and growth engine of the Southeast region. In investigating and addressing corruption, waste, and misconduct, it is essential to protect dynamic and creative leaders who are bold in their thinking and actions for the common good, with a focus on advancing socio-economic development.

General Luong Tam Quang emphasized that the HCMC Police must be the vanguard of the People’s Police in implementing the Party's policies. They should be proactive and exemplary in reforming, restructuring, and streamlining the organizational structure to ensure efficiency and effectiveness. They must lead efforts to resolve challenges and obstacles, address "bottlenecks," and unlock maximum resources for development.

Additionally, there should be a strong focus on securing Party Congresses at all levels, leading up to the 14th National Party Congress and the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day. The top priority is to ensure absolute security, preventing any passive, unexpected, or minor oversights. At the same time, complex cases involving security and order with foreign elements must be reviewed. In 2025, HCMC will continue to establish itself as a safe destination for both domestic and international visitors.

On the same day, the HCMC Police held a press briefing to share updates on their efforts to ensure public safety and social security in 2024, as well as outline key tasks for 2025. In 2024, the HCMC Police successfully curbed and reduced social order-related crimes by over 7.2 percent compared to 2023. Significant reductions were seen in crimes such as robbery, snatching, extortion, theft, fraud, and embezzlement, with a decrease of nearly 22 percent compared to the previous year. Crimes linked to "black credit" were also effectively controlled and reduced.

On behalf of the President, General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security, presents the first-class Feat of Arms Order to the collective of the Binh Thanh District Police.

On behalf of the President, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen presents the first-class Feat of Arms Order to the collective of the PC09 Division.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Police, presents the Prime Minister's Certificate of Merit to one collective and nine individuals from the HCMC Police.

