HCMC plans to auction seven land plots in Q3

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has recently issued a decision on the 2025 land use rights auction plan for seven land plots in Thu Duc City, districts 3, 6, 11, and Binh Chanh.

In District 3, the land plot at No. 453/82, Le Van Sy Street, Ward 12, has an area of over 66 square meters, located in the urban land-use planning.

In District 6, the land plot at No.621, Pham Van Chi Street, Ward 7, has an area of 29,877 square meters. It has been planned to develop a high-rise apartment project combined with a commercial center, a hotel, and an office building.

In District 11, the land plot at No. 402/3, Hong Bang Street, Ward 16, has an area of 377 square meters belonging to the plan for the existing residential land area and renovation.

In Thu Duc City, the land plot at No. 84/4A, Quarter 3, in Linh Trung Ward, has an area of 15,281.8 square meters, including 12,700 square meters planned for the new construction, 1,921 square meters for the construction of schools, and 669.93 square meters for transport infrastructure construction.

In Binh Chanh District, three plots of land include the old Binh Chanh Hospital covering an area of 14,455.6 square meters in Tan Tuc Town; the north and south residential areas 13E of Functional Area 13 in the Nam Thanh New Urban Area, Phong Phu Commune, covering areas of 1,802 square meters and 2,464 square meters, respectively.

According to the plan, the auction will take place in the third quarter of this year.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has delegated the Department of Planning and Investment (now known as the Department of Finance), the Construction Department, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the Land Fund Development Center, the Department of Justice, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, the Land Registration Office of Ho Chi Minh City, the Land Registration Offices of districts and Thu Duc City, and the Divisions of Natural Resources and Environment of districts and Thu Duc City, along with relevant units to coordinate to implement the land use rights auction plan and organize the land auction in accordance with regulations.

By Thanh Hien—Translated by Kim Khanh