HCMC, Philippines share urban agriculture development

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that HCMC hoped to cooperate with the Philippines on the development of urban agriculture.

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan (R) and Philippine Deputy Minister of Agriculture Navarro Rogger Villacogra

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan today afternoon had a meeting with Filipino Deputy Minister of Agriculture Navarro Rogger Villacogra during his working visit to Ho Chi Minh City.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan showed his happiness at the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines with 48 years of establishing diplomatic relations and 9 years of establishing a strategic partnership.

In 2023, bilateral trade turnover between the two countries reached US$7.8 billion. The Philippines is currently the 16th largest trading partner in the world and the sixth largest in the ASEAN region of Vietnam. The Philippines is also Vietnam's largest rice export market (over $1 billion per year). Currently, the Philippines has 92 investment projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of about $608 million.

Import-export turnover between Ho Chi Minh City and the Philippines in 2023 topped $975 million. Filipino businessmen have poured more than $73 million into 50 projects, ranking 27th out of 122 countries and territories with registered investment capital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan also informed about the socio-economic development and key development directions of Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time. He wished that in addition to continued cooperation in several areas between Ho Chi Minh City and the Philippines' localities, the city wished to cooperate with the Philippines on the development of urban agriculture, high-tech agriculture, and scientific and technological innovation.

Deputy Minister of Navarro Rogger Villacogra thanked Ho Chi Minh City leaders for spending time receiving the delegation. The Filipino Deputy Minister also expressed his joy at the friendship and cooperation between the two countries and was impressed by the dynamism and strong development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Minister of Navarro Rogger Villacogra added that the Filipino delegation wishes to learn, exchange and share experiences with Ho Chi Minh City on policies of environmental resource management and water resource management for agriculture. In addition, the Philippines also wants to increase and promote strong cooperation with Ho Chi Minh City in the fields of auto components, electronic chips, training and development of industrial human resources.

By Thuy Vu – Translated By Anh Quan