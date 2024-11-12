Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC People's Council to hold thematic session reviewing social welfare policies

The 19th thematic session of the tenth Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for the term 2021-2026 is scheduled to take place on the morning of November 14.

The information was provided by the Office of the Delegation of National Assembly and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Deputies on November 12.

During the working session, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will review the proposals of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on priority sectors, criteria, conditions and content of innovative activities within startups that generate income in Ho Chi Minh City but are exempt from personal income tax and corporate income tax.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council will consider regulations on criteria, sectors and content supporting the trial of new technology solutions within high-tech and concentrated information technology zones in Ho Chi Minh City.

The municipal People's Council will also focus on reviewing the proposals of supporting households related to changes in criteria for identifying poor and near-poor households under the city’s sustainable poverty reduction program for the period 2021–2025; supporting funds for the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security to purchase equipment and means for the work of preventing and combating mass gathering events with risk of public disorder, riots and terrorism; and purchasing professional means to ensure cybersecurity and prevent high-tech crimes.

Alongside, the delegates will concentrate on the proposed contents on adjusting the regular expenditure estimate for 2024; adjusting and supplementing the medium-term public investment plan for the period 2021–2025 and the public investment plan for 2024; decisions on investment policies and adjusting investment policies for projects.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

