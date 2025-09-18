HCMC People's Council surveys educational support and relic preservation

The Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council conducted a survey today to assess the operations of several educational institutions in Cu Chi Commune and the Cu Chi tunnels historical relic site.

The Culture and Society Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council visits the Cu Chi tunnels historical relic site.

The survey aims to identify solutions for supporting education and preserving these important historical locations.

A representative from the relic site’s management board reported significant achievements from 2022 to 2024. The site has welcomed an average of 926,192 visitors annually, generating more than VND175 billion (US$6.6 million) in revenue.

The management board has prioritized innovation to enhance the visitor experience. New and experiential tourism products and services have been introduced, including:

A documentary screening room inside a C130 transport aircraft.

A homestay area integrated with green spaces.

A "Moon of the War Zone" themed night tour.

Activities in the Liberation Zone Reenactment Area, such as rice milling and pounding, basket weaving, and fishing at a countryside market.

These initiatives are designed to create unique attractions for tourists while enriching the site's historical and educational value.

In addition to its successes, the management of the Cu Chi tunnels historical relic site faces several challenges. Due to the historical and cultural significance of the site, project development requires extensive consultation with numerous authorities, including the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee, the City People's Committee, various departments, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. This multi-layered approval process often causes delays in construction.

Furthermore, a key obstacle is the ongoing delay in the approval of a 1/500-scale detailed planning project for the Sac Forest - Can Gio War Zone historical relic site, which has not yet been greenlit by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

To address these issues, the Cu Chi tunnels historical site's Board of Directors has requested that Ho Chi Minh City adjust its public investment policy for the 2026-2030 period. They have also urged the city to accelerate the review and approval of the 1/500-scale detailed planning project, approve project investment policy adjustments, and allocate public investment capital for the 2026-2030 term.

The delegation also surveyed the Khai Tri Center for Supporting the Development of Inclusive Education. The center's director Vo Thi Thuy reported positive outcomes in caring for and educating students with disabilities, crediting the support of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training and local authorities. The center currently provides care and education for 152 students.

However, a significant challenge is the limited capacity of older students (aged 18 and above) to learn and integrate, as they often struggle with memory and retention. Recognizing this, the center plans to seek permission to establish a social assistance facility. This new facility would allow students aged 18 and older to continue their education in an environment tailored for individuals with autism, providing much-needed continuity for the students and peace of mind for their parents.

Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Cao Thanh Binh acknowledged the difficulties faced by both the relic site and the education center. He stated that the working group would thoroughly review the survey findings to identify achievements, shortcomings, and remaining obstacles. The goal is to propose effective solutions to the city that will help these units operate more efficiently and contribute to the overall development of Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thu Huong- Translated by Anh Quan