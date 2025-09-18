Xuan Hoa Ward inaugurates public drinking water station

Ben Thanh Water Supply Joint Stock Company, in collaboration with the People’s Committee of Xuan Hoa Ward in Ho Chi Minh City, has officially inaugurated and put into operation a public drinking water fountain.

Delegates drink water from the tap after the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The public drinking water station has been installed at the Xuan Hoa Ward Martyrs’ Memorial on Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street. This community-oriented initiative provides free access to clean drinking water for residents and visitors, particularly those visiting local religious sites, museums, and recreational areas in the area.

According to Mr. Nguyen Hoai Nam, Director of Ben Thanh Water Supply Joint Stock Company, the installation of public drinking water fountains not only enhances urban utility services but also serves as a gesture of care to workers, students, and schoolchildren during sweltering summer afternoons as they go about their daily routines. The initiative, he added, contributes to shaping the image of Ho Chi Minh City as a youthful, modern, compassionate, and civilized metropolis.

As part of its 2025 plan, Ben Thanh Water Supply Joint Stock Company aims to install 10 public drinking water stations across several wards, including Saigon, Ben Thanh, Xuan Hoa, Nhieu Loc, and Ban Co, providing free access to clean water for the community. The initiative is expected to cost nearly VND1 billion.

This follows a similar effort in 2024, when Saigon Water Corporation (SAWACO) installed 10 public drinking fountains in central areas of Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in locations frequented by tourists and recreational visitors.

By Hoang Long—Translated by Kim Khanh