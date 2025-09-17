HCMC, Busan strengthen cooperation in social welfare, environmental management

Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh, received a delegation from the Busan Metropolitan Council of the Republic of Korea on September 16.

Delegates of the two cities attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Korean delegation was led by Mr. Yoon Tae-han, Chairman of the Welfare and Environment Committee.

Also present at the meeting were representatives from various committees of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, including the Committees for Culture and Social Affairs, Urban Affairs, Economic and Budgetary Affairs, and Legal Affairs, as well as officials from relevant departments and agencies such as the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Project Management Board and the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Cao Thanh Binh emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City is prioritizing the enhancement of infrastructure, the improvement of social welfare, the control of emissions, and the promotion of green technology solutions in the development of a smart urban management system. In this process, learning from international experiences, particularly from advanced cities like Busan, holds significant importance.

According to Mr. Cao Thanh Binh, the meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to exchange practical experiences in environmental management, wastewater treatment, and social welfare policies, all aimed at building modern, sustainable, and green urban areas.

Mr. Yoon Tae-han, Chairman of the Welfare and Environment Committee (L) offers a gift to Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Cao Thanh Binh (R) offers a gift to Mr. Yoon Tae-han. (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Mr. Yoon Tae-han, Chairman of the Welfare and Environment Committee, emphasized that the meeting took place at a particularly meaningful time, as Ho Chi Minh City and Busan recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of their sister-city relationship. It also follows the significant milestone of the inauguration of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Busan. He noted that this marks a strategic moment for the two leading and dynamic cities of Vietnam and South Korea to deepen exchanges, strengthen connections, and promote sustainable development across multiple sectors.

During the meeting, representatives from both sides discussed areas with strong potential for expanded cooperation, including social welfare, environmental quality management, wastewater treatment, urban infrastructure, tourism, and community-based culture.

Mr. Yoon Tae-han expressed his impression of Ho Chi Minh City's efforts and believed that this visit and working session would lay the foundation for deeper cooperation, contributing to consolidating and strengthening the friendly relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Busan.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, Cao Thanh Binh, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Yoon Tae-han speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh