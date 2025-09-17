Multiple projects stall in Lai Thieu Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee convened a working session to review reports on difficulties in implementing multiple projects across Lai Thieu Ward and neighboring wards.

On the morning of September 17, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh led the delegation to work with leaders of Lai Thieu, Thuan An, Thuan Giao, Binh Hoa and An Phu wards regarding local projects that have faced difficulties and obstacles following the establishment of the two-tier local government model.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh speaks at the working session with leaders of Lai Thieu, Thuan An, Thuan Giao, Binh Hoa and An Phu wards.

Speaking at the working session, Chairman of the Lai Thieu Ward People’s Committee Pham Phu Nam reported that the ward had fulfilled its assigned tasks and responsibilities over recent times. However, several key projects in the locality are facing difficulties affecting their implementation progress, such as the land clearance and compensation project for National Highway 13 running through Thuan Giao, Binh Hoa and Lai Thieu wards.

Other difficulties involve land clearance and compensation for transportation projects such as the East–West arterial road connecting the former District 12 through Vinh Phu 10 Street to the former Thu Duc City; the Saigon Riverside Road section from National Highway 13 to Vinh Phu 40 Street; the Saigon Riverside Road section from Gia Long Street to Vinh Phu 40 Street; the Saigon Riverside Road section from Binh Nham Canal to An Son Port; the Binh Nham Resettlement Area project; and several others.

The leader of Lai Thieu Ward also pointed out challenges in relocating the power grid in connection with the 220kV Tan Son Nhat – Thuan An transmission line project.

Although the locality has made efforts of public announcements, mobilizing residents and coordinating with relevant parties, issues such as defining the compensation scope, preparing design documents and developing support plans within the power line safety corridor remain unclear, delaying site clearance progress.

The Lai Thieu Ward People’s Committee requested the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and relevant departments and agencies to promptly resolve existing difficulties, soon approve the investment policy for the Binh Nham Resettlement Area, and authorize the ward to act as the project owner in selecting a unit to prepare land valuation certificates for the riverside road project.

It also proposed adjusting electricity cut-off regulations to align with actual conditions in order to ensure progress in relocating the power grid; complete the legal documentation for the 220kV transmission line project; and assign the Thuan An Branch of the Land Development Center to continue implementing transitional projects.

In addition, Lai Thieu Ward also proposed that the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issue unified regulations on the procedures, compensation, support and special policies across the entire locality to address obstacles in current projects.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh and the working delegation grasped the difficulties faced by Lai Thieu Ward and neighboring wards.

By Ho Van- Translated by Huyen Huong