HCMC Party Chief surveys Binh Duong Ward Public Administrative Service Center

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, together with a working delegation, on September 17 conducted a working session with the Binh Duong Ward Standing Party Committee.

Attending the working session were Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Organization Commission Nguyen Van Minh and others.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, together with a working delegation, surveys Binh Duong Ward Public Administrative Service Center. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Before the working session, on the morning of September 17, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and the delegates surveyed the operations of the Binh Duong Ward Public Administrative Service Center.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang talks with citizens completing administrative procedures at the Binh Duong Ward Public Administrative Service Center. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)
At the document reception area, the city’s Party chief greeted and inquired about citizens carrying out their administrative procedures.

He also listened to citizens’ contributions on administrative services and reports from the center’s officials on its operations, including the working conditions of staff and civil servants.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang greets staff at the Binh Duong Ward Public Administrative Service Center who assist citizens with administrative procedures. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The ward now has 178 civil servants and non-permanent staff, a decrease of nine compared with the number when it was first formed.

With a morning coffee model to exchange with people, Binh Duong Ward is effectively fostering close engagement with residents, promptly addressing arising issues and building strong consensus in implementing the ward’s political tasks.

Since its operation, there have been 45 morning coffee sessions, with more than 1,000 participants.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong

