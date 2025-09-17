HCMC, Gyeonggi promote economic, technological cooperation

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee received Mr. Kim Hyeon-Gon, President of the Gyeonggi Province Economic and Science Promotion Agency in the Republic of Korea on September 16.

At the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Kim Hyeon-Gon also serves as Chairman of the Vietnam–Korea Business and Investment Association.

During the meeting, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, emphasized that the city places great importance on fostering cooperation with South Korea in general, and Gyeonggi Province in particular. As Vietnam’s leading economic hub, Ho Chi Minh City welcomes initiatives that promote business connectivity and cooperation, especially in high technology, innovation, and the development of its high-tech park.

She noted that, in the context of the city’s ongoing digital transformation and its strong push for high-tech industries and Industry 4.0 business models, collaboration with a leading industrial and technological center like Gyeonggi would offer valuable opportunities for both sides to exchange expertise and strengthen cooperation in developing a high-quality workforce.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (C) speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Kim Hyeon-Gon praised the strong potential for bilateral cooperation. (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Mr. Kim Hyeon-Gon expressed his appreciation for the strong potential of cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Gyeonggi Province. He believed that, with many shared characteristics, including their roles as economic engines and their mutual focus on science, technology, and innovation, the partnership between the two localities has a solid foundation for sustainable development.

He proposed holding more frequent people-to-people exchanges, business forums, and joint training programs to further strengthen cultural, economic, and scientific ties between the two sides.

Delegates of the two sides attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairwoman of the city, Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, expressed her support for Mr. Kim Hyeon-Gon’s proposal on joint training initiatives, affirming that Ho Chi Minh City stands ready to advance cooperative programs in science and technology and urban management, as well as education and culture.

She also conveyed the city leadership’s desire to broaden exchanges beyond economic and technological cooperation, with a view to expanding ties with localities that possess strengths in tourism and seaport development.

By Xuan Hanh—Translated by Kim Khanh