HCMC needs to reestablish Department of Planning and Architecture

Ahead of the decision to reestablish the Department of Planning and Architecture in Ho Chi Minh City, many urban planning experts have welcomed the move as a timely and prudent step.

They believe it is essential to support the long-term development of Ho Chi Minh City’s megacity space with a clear and strategic vision.

A necessary direction

A corner of Phu My Hung Urban Area, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: SGGP)

Architect Ngo Anh Vu, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute of Urban Planning and Construction, emphasized that the city has long recognized the crucial role of specialized professionals in architecture and planning. Previously, Ho Chi Minh City applied the model of a chief architect, often described as the “conductor” who coordinates and connects all aspects of urban space, landscape, and overall development direction.

In 2002, Ho Chi Minh City established the Department of Planning and Architecture by restructuring the former Office of the Chief Architect. However, as part of an administrative streamlining initiative, the Department of Planning and Architecture was later merged with the Department of Construction. In practice, the amount of work on planning and architecture of a special urban area like Ho Chi Minh City has proven to be immense and highly specialized. As a result, the city’s leadership has proposed reestablishing the Department of Planning and Architecture to ensure more focused and professional management in this critical area.

According to architect Ngo Anh Vu, whenever a locality undertakes the restructuring or merging of departments, urban planning must serve as the foundational basis for implementation. Even during the recent reorganization of Ho Chi Minh City’s two-tier local government system, all discussions on development direction were grounded in planning frameworks. Planning is not only the first and foremost task to be carried out but also serves as the guiding compass for the sustainable development of each locality.

He added that with Ho Chi Minh City now forming a larger metropolitan region through integration with neighboring provinces such as Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau, there is a greater need than ever to review, update, and adjust existing master plans to align with the city’s expanded scale and long-term vision.

Architect Khuong Van Muoi, former Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Architects, emphasized that if Ho Chi Minh City wants to seize the opportunities presented by its expanded administrative boundaries, it must establish a dedicated agency to implement comprehensive planning. This process, he noted, must be grounded in accurate data systems and guided by a long-term strategic vision.

Mr. Vu Chi Kien, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS), affirmed that the decision to reestablish the Department of Planning and Architecture is entirely appropriate and aligned with the city’s development realities. As Ho Chi Minh City rapidly expands in terms of land area, population, and socio-economic infrastructure, there is an urgent need for a capable, specialized agency to coordinate and manage the planning. This move not only helps avoid overlaps and fragmented responsibilities but also reflects the city’s strong commitment to staying ahead in urban planning, meeting the demands of a modern megacity.

Good planning must be paired with effective implementation

Speaking on the criteria for selecting leadership at the Department of Planning and Architecture, Architect Ngo Anh Vu emphasized that, beyond administrative capability, the head of the department must be someone who dares to think, dares to act, and is willing to take responsibility. The individual must possess professional expertise in urban planning, a broad vision, and long-term strategic thinking.

In this era of transformation and global integration, urban planning officials must be equipped with deep international-level knowledge, a strong sense of responsibility, openness to innovation, and the ability to effectively leverage digital transformation, Architect Ngo Anh Vu noted.

According to architect Khuong Van Muoi, urban planners must embody not only talent and ethics but also a deep socio-economic understanding. They need to grasp market trends and global contexts while demonstrating strong expertise in architecture, planning, land use, and urban infrastructure.

Experts agree that even well-crafted urban plans are meaningless if not effectively implemented, remaining merely on paper, wasting valuable resources, and generating public frustration. To address this, transparent and coherent policies are essential, along with adequate human, financial, and technological resources. Responsibilities must be clearly defined among departments and localities. Implementation plans should be specific, time-bound, and subject to close monitoring.

If Ho Chi Minh City can synchronize the entire process, from planning to execution, it will significantly narrow the gap between vision and reality, accelerating the realization of its goal to become a modern, livable megacity, Mr. Vu Chi Kien suggested.

According to Architect Ngo Anh Vu, while the merger of the Department of Planning and Architecture with other departments may be appropriate in many provinces and cities, the situation in Ho Chi Minh City is fundamentally different. Urban planning, especially managing development in accordance with planning, entails an enormous workload and a high degree of complexity.

Without a dedicated agency, planning work will be easily fragmented, unfocused, and difficult to promote efficiency. Following its administrative expansion, Ho Chi Minh City is poised to become a megacity that demands rigorous spatial, architectural, and landscape management. Planning not only shapes the physical appearance of a world-class metropolis but also directly influences socio-economic development and the quality of life for its residents. For these reasons, the reestablishment of a specialized department for planning and architecture is not only urgent but also a logical and essential necessity.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh