HCMC People’s Committee urges to promote real estate market

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong directed to seek solutions for removing obstacles to the promotion of the real estate market which is a cornerstone of economic development in any country.

Specifically, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the Department of Natural Resources and Environment to preside and coordinate with the Department of Construction, the Department of Planning and Investment, relevant departments, people's committees of districts and Thu Duc City to implement the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Official Dispatch No. 10829 on solutions to solve, support and promote the real estate market for construction projects under the real estate project such as tourist apartments, tourist villas, office-turned-apartment buildings and service contracts.

These above-mentioned departments must send their reports to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on implementation results before January 30.

Previously, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment sent an official dispatch to the People's Committees of provinces and cities on solutions to solve problems, and support and promote the real estate market. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, through complaints and replies from some localities and the mass media, many apartment hotels, tourist resorts, and office apartments combining accommodation and commercial services have not been granted a certificate yet, affecting the legal rights and interests of realty developers, investors and buyers as well as the development of the property market.

Therefore, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment requested people's committees of provinces and cities to strengthen instructions to relevant agencies. Responsible agencies in each city and province should review the number of construction projects under the real estate projects which were mentioned above and soon issue certificates for uncertified real estate projects in accordance with regulations.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Anh Quan