Key Opinion Leaders have more influence and accountability

Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) are no longer just entertainers or marketing tools; they have become 'digital ambassadors' who help shape social trends and promote Vietnamese culture to the world.

This was reported at the inaugural Key Opinion Leader (KOL) conference, which concluded yesterday. The event was convening a diverse group of experts, policymakers, business leaders, and content creators. It marked the launch of two significant initiatives including the Digital Trust Alliance and the Influencer Credibility Program, which aim to establish a formal framework for evaluating the accountability and credibility of digital influencers in Vietnam.

The conference highlighted a shift in the role of KOLs, from mere entertainers and marketing tools to ‘digital ambassadors’ who significantly shape social trends and promote Vietnamese culture internationally. In an increasingly digital landscape, these influencers are at the forefront of driving public opinion, inspiring creativity, and influencing consumer behavior across various sectors, including art, sports, education, finance, and tourism.

Major General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security, spoke to this evolving role, stating that KOLs are 'digital ambassadors,' contributing to the creation of a new era for the nation, walking alongside the Party, the State, and the people in building a digital economy, digital culture, and digital society."

This new mandate underscores a responsibility that extends beyond brand endorsements and entertainment. The conference concluded with a call for KOLs to become pioneers in disseminating values of ‘truth, kindness, and beauty’ while actively preserving and showcasing Vietnam's cultural heritage on the global stage.

A clear illustration of the social function of KOLs is their capacity to unite the community through tangible activities. General Director of TikTok Vietnam Nguyen Lam Thanh stated: “Following the Covid-19 pandemic, numerous young individuals from rural regions shared simple cooking videos, while also promoting the consumption of local agricultural products. With the assistance of KOLs, there was a period when over 21 tons of Bac Giang lychees (previously from Bac Giang Province, now part of Bac Ninh Province) were sold online to consumers.

Beyond their economic impact, numerous online campaigns have effectively communicated cultural messages, fostering national pride through hashtags such as #ProudVietnam and #FatherlandInTheHeart.

In addition, Vice Chairman Do Quang Vinh of the SHB Board of Directors stated that when Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) partner with businesses under the principle of aligning actions with words, their collaboration extends beyond mere product promotion. Such partnerships create meaningful social impact, encompassing financial education, environmental conservation, and support for underprivileged communities. This demonstrates the significant role KOLs play in advancing social responsibility.

With the increasing influence come notable challenges. Numerous instances exist where KOLs have exploited their status to promote counterfeit products, disseminate misinformation, or create inappropriate content. Consequently, public trust is eroded, and the digital media landscape becomes skewed. Thus, the adage 'the greater the influence, the greater the responsibility' should serve as a guiding principle of professional ethics for every KOL.

During the conference, experts underscored the urgent need for a legal framework governing KOL activities. Referencing international practices, Deputy Director Nguyen Thi Thanh Huyen of the Department of Radio, Television and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism suggested that Vietnam should implement stringent sanctions, including restrictions on performances and media appearances for KOLs who breach the law.

Additionally, she advised brands to exercise caution when engaging in advertising partnerships to safeguard their reputations. From a different viewpoint, a representative from TikTok Vietnam candidly noted that the KOL profession in Vietnam has yet to be regarded as genuinely professional. Therefore, it is essential to develop a framework of professional standards for KOLs and to establish an organization that can voice the collective interests of this community.

During the conference, many participants expressed the view that the true value of KOLs is not found in their virtual metrics, but rather in their commitment and tangible contributions to the community. Only by integrating social responsibility, legal regulations, and self-regulatory mechanisms can the Vietnamese KOL community achieve sustainable growth.

At the conference, the organizers launched the ‘Digital Trust Alliance’ which brings together reputable KOLs/KOCs, businesses, media organizations, and digital platforms with the aim of promoting positive values, establishing standards, and fostering transparency and accountability in cyberspace. In addition, the ‘Influencer Credibility Program’ was introduced to standardize professional ethics, certify credibility, support regulators and businesses in selecting suitable partners, and safeguard consumer interests.

By Mai An - Translated By Anh Quan