HCMC Party Secretary urges to remove obstacles for Xuyen Tam Canal project

The Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee urged authorities and relevant units to remove obstacles for Xuyen Tam Canal environmental rehabilitation project.

On the afternoon of September 23, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, led a working delegation, conducted a field survey of the Xuyen Tam Canal environmental rehabilitation project, stretching from the Nhieu Loc–Thi Nghe Canal to the Vam Thuat River and held a working session with the Standing Commission of the Binh Thanh Ward Party Committee.

Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang (R) conducts a field inspection of the Xuyen Tam Canal environmental rehabilitation and dredging project. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Urban Infrastructure Investment Project Management Board reported that the project has a total investment capital of more than VND17,229 billion (US$625 million). Of which, over VND14 trillion (US$530 million) is allocated for land clearance.

The project spans more than 8.8 kilometers through Binh Loi Trung, Gia Dinh, Binh Thanh and An Nhon wards. The project is scheduled for implementation from 2023 to 2028. At present, it faces major difficulties, primarily related to compensation and land clearance.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang listens to a progress report on the project’s implementation.

After listening to opinions, Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang emphasized that matters beyond the capacity of the local level will be assisted by the city authorities.

He urged municipal departments, agencies and local authorities to coordinate more effectively, take action with greater responsibility, and adopt stronger measures in handling tasks, particularly to safeguard the legitimate interests of residents in the compensation and land clearance process.

Specifically, for households not eligible for compensation, city departments and localities must develop solutions enabling affected residents to purchase social housing and stabilize their lives, and also study policies with clear and fair criteria to address these cases.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary requested that agencies and local authorities prepare a Gantt chart (work progress schedule) for the Xuyen Tam Canal environmental rehabilitation and dredging project, and accelerate inspection, supervision and monitoring of progress to ensure that land compensation and clearance are completed by the end of November 2025.

Secretary Tran Luu Quang expressed his confidence that the solutions applied to address compensation and land clearance difficulties in the Xuyen Tam Canal environmental rehabilitation project could serve as a model approach for other projects, particularly those involving several wards and communes.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong