HCMC Party Executive Committee adds five more members

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has just announced the decision of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat on nominating personnel to join the municipal Party Executive Committee for the tenure of 2020 – 2025.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen ( 4th.L) hands over the decisions to five individuals to join the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for term 2020-2025. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Accordingly, five personnel were nominated to join the Ho Chi Minh City Party Executive Committee for the tenure of 2020 – 2025, comprising Major General Mai Hoang, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security; Colonel Tran Thanh Duc, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard High Command; Chief of Office of the municipal Party Committee Pham Hong Son; Head of the HCMC People's Procuracy Nguyen Duc Thai and Chief of Office of the HCMC People’s Committee Dang Quoc Toan.

In the afternoon of March 5, the 11th-term municipal Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure opened the 27th conference.

Attending the conference were Member of Politburo, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen; Members of the Central Party Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai; Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai; Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the HCMC People Council Nguyen Thi Le; Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of the Organization Committee of the City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

City Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated the progress of efforts, cultivation and training of the five personnel mentioned above.

On the occasion, Secretary Nen expected that the five cadres would continue to study, train and promote the exemplary role to deserve a member of the HCMC Party Committee and fulfill their assigned tasks.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong