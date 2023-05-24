HCMC Party Chief receives new Consuls General to HCMC

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted receiving ceremonies for the new Consuls General of Japan and the Kingdom of Cambodia to HCMC on May 24.

During the reception for newly-appointed Consul General of Japan to HCMC Ono Masuo, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen highly appreciated Vietnam-Japan relations and the close cooperation in various fields and in regional forums.

He affirmed that the southern metropolis will always closely coordinate with diplomatic missions in the city to create favorable conditions for diplomatic representations’ operations, especially the Japanese Consulate General in HCMC.

The city’s Party Chief acknowledged the outstanding contribution of the Japanese business community and people living and working in HCMC.

He hoped that Mr. Ono Masuo will continue to promote this contribution to speed up trade and investment activities between the two countries in the southern economic hub and effectively deepen local cooperation between the two sides.

For his part, Consul General of Japan to HCMC Ono Masuo expressed his joy at the vigorous, intensive, and extensive development in Vietnam – Japan relations, especially in the context of the two nations celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2023.

He affirmed that the Japanese government wished to cooperate with HCMC and Southern localities, and hoped the metro line 1 will be completed this year and put into operation to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Speaking at the reception for new Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia to HCMC Chan Sorykan, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen extended his congratulation to Mr. Chan Sorykan on his appointment and wished him every success in the new role, continuing to play the role as a bridge of solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia in general, HCMC and Cambodian localities in particular.

Mr. Nen emphasized that the history of Vietnam-Cambodia relations was associated with glorious achievements, losses, and sacrifices during wartime. Therefore, the young generations must maintain and promote the relations to be more sustainable.

He affirmed that HCMC will be ready to make an effort to boost the development of the two sides’ relationship.

Consul General of the Kingdom of Cambodia to HCMC Chan Sorykan expressed his sincere thanks to HCMC’s government and departments for creating favorable conditions for the Cambodian Consulate’s operation, contributing to the development of diplomatic ties between HCMC and Cambodia’s localities.

He pledged to contribute to promoting an effective and in-depth relationship between the two sides.