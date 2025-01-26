HCMC Party Chief presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged people in Tay Ninh

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, presented Tet gifts to workers and residents in Chau Thanh District, Tay Ninh Province, on January 26.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, attends an event to present Tet gifts to workers and residents in Chau Thanh District, Tay Ninh Province, on January 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of leaders and officials of the Party, State, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, led by the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and extended Tet greetings to poor and near-poor households in Chau Thanh District of Tay Ninh Province.

Attending the visit were Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Tay Ninh Province, Nguyen Thanh Tam; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission, Tran Kim Yen; Head of the municipal Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Manh Cuong; Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security; Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thanh Trung; and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran.

Ho Chi Minh City's leaders and officials attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The program offering Tet gifts to the poor on the Lunar New Year 2025 was supported by the Central "For the Poor" Fund and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor with a total number of 400 presents.

In addition, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Thanh Trung, also handed over VND500 million (US$19,948) from the Party, Government, and the people of Ho Chi Minh City to support disadvantaged residents in Tay Ninh to enjoy a happy Tet holiday.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen presents Tet gifts to the Tay Ninh Province's Labor Federation. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, and delegates attended a handover of charity houses to 43 poor and near-poor households in Chau Thanh District. These houses are part of a total of 115 charity houses of the “Great Solidarity House” program that Tay Ninh province has completed from now until April 30, 2025, in response to the Prime Minister’s emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide by 2025.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited and extended Tet greetings to the Party, Government and the people of Tay Ninh Province.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, presents Tet gifts to residents in Chau Thanh District, Tay Ninh Province, on January 26. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, presents national flag and images of President Ho Chi Minh to residents in Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief congratulates Mr. Nguyen Van Duc for receiving "Great Solidarity House". (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the municipal Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Manh Cuong presents Tet gifts to residents in Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran offers Tet gifts to poor people in Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation visits and extends Tet greetings to the Party, Government and the people of Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)

