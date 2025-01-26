National

HCMC Party Chief presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged people in Tay Ninh

SGGPO

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, presented Tet gifts to workers and residents in Chau Thanh District, Tay Ninh Province, on January 26.

tayninh.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, attends an event to present Tet gifts to workers and residents in Chau Thanh District, Tay Ninh Province, on January 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of leaders and officials of the Party, State, and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, led by the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, visited and extended Tet greetings to poor and near-poor households in Chau Thanh District of Tay Ninh Province.

Attending the visit were Secretary of the Party Committee cum Chairman of the People’s Council of Tay Ninh Province, Nguyen Thanh Tam; Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Inspection Commission, Tran Kim Yen; Head of the municipal Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Manh Cuong; Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security; Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Thanh Trung; and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran.

tayninh1.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City's leaders and officials attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The program offering Tet gifts to the poor on the Lunar New Year 2025 was supported by the Central "For the Poor" Fund and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor with a total number of 400 presents.

In addition, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city, Nguyen Thanh Trung, also handed over VND500 million (US$19,948) from the Party, Government, and the people of Ho Chi Minh City to support disadvantaged residents in Tay Ninh to enjoy a happy Tet holiday.

tayninh2.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen presents Tet gifts to the Tay Ninh Province's Labor Federation. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, and delegates attended a handover of charity houses to 43 poor and near-poor households in Chau Thanh District. These houses are part of a total of 115 charity houses of the “Great Solidarity House” program that Tay Ninh province has completed from now until April 30, 2025, in response to the Prime Minister’s emulation movement to eradicate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide by 2025.

Additionally, the Ho Chi Minh City delegation visited and extended Tet greetings to the Party, Government and the people of Tay Ninh Province.

tayninh3.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, presents Tet gifts to residents in Chau Thanh District, Tay Ninh Province, on January 26. (Photo: SGGP)
tayninh4.jpg
Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen, presents national flag and images of President Ho Chi Minh to residents in Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)
tayninh5.jpg
The Ho Chi Minh City Party Chief congratulates Mr. Nguyen Van Duc for receiving "Great Solidarity House". (Photo: SGGP)
tayninh7.jpg
tayninh8.jpg
tayninh9.jpg
tayninh10.jpg
Head of the municipal Party Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Manh Cuong presents Tet gifts to residents in Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)
tayninh11.jpg
Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran offers Tet gifts to poor people in Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)
tayninh6.jpg
The Ho Chi Minh City delegation visits and extends Tet greetings to the Party, Government and the people of Tay Ninh Province. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

HCMC Party Chief Tet gifts disadvantaged people Tay Ninh

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn