HCMC Party Chief is Head of Steering Committee for Resolution 98 implementation

The Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has recently issued a decision to establish a Steering Committee, an Executive Board, and an Assistance Team for the implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

As per the decision, the Steering Committee comprises 13 members, led by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, as its Chairperson. Serving as the Standing Deputy Chairperson is Mr. Phan Van Mai, Party Central Committee Member, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of HCMC People's Committee. Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC, and Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, hold the roles of Deputy Chairpersons of the Steering Committee.

The Executive Board is composed of 11 members. Heading the Board is Mr. Phan Van Mai. Serving as Deputy Head of the Board is Mr. Nguyen Van Dung, Member of HCMC Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of HCMC.

The Assistance Team for the Steering Committee and the Executive Board comprises 19 members, with the Director of HCMC Department of Planning and Investment leading the group. The Director of the Department of Home Affairs and the Director of the HCMC Institute for Development Studies serve as deputy leaders.

The Steering Committee is entrusted with the responsibility of guiding the realization and execution of pilot programs encompassing specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC, as stipulated in Resolution 98 of the NA. It also oversees the coherent application of relevant regulations during the pilot phase, aligning with the developmental characteristics of HCMC. Additionally, the Committee directs the resolution of challenges and issues that may emerge during pilot implementation to facilitate and efficiently manage the execution of pilot initiatives.

Simultaneously, the Steering Committee bears the duty of conducting inspections and assessments of the execution of pilot programs encompassing specific mechanisms and policies for city development. It recognizes and commends collectives and individuals who have achieved remarkable results contributing to the efficacy of socio-economic development in the city. The Committee also offers direction for arranging interim and final evaluations and presenting reports on the results of implementing Resolution 98 in accordance with regulations.

The Executive Board is responsible for supporting the Steering Committee by concretizing and carrying out specific tasks, monitoring progress, expediting efforts, and overseeing the holistic implementation of Resolution 98. It engages in researching and presenting directions and solutions to address important matters within the city's authority, and it reports to the Central authorities as needed. Concurrently, the Board formulates detailed plans and timelines to ensure the effective management of task groups and solutions to implement Resolution 98 timely and effectively.

The Assistance Team assists the Steering Committee and the Executive Board by offering advisory aid and facilitating efficient task execution. It takes a proactive approach in suggesting appropriate solutions that align with the city's current realities, expediting the implementation progress and striving for the utmost efficiency in achieving the resolution's goals.

Previously, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, also endorsed the decision to establish the Advisory Council and the Secretariat Group for the implementation of Resolution 98. Dr. Tran Du Lich, Member of the National Monetary Policy Advisory Council, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Advisory Council.

The Advisory Council and the Secretariat Group bear the responsibility of arranging meetings or scholarly seminars to facilitate discussions and put forth recommendations to HCMC People's Committee and its Chairman regarding key aspects and comprehensive guidelines for executing Resolution 98. They also present solutions, strategies, and significant matters linked to the implementation of the specific mechanisms and policies outlined in Resolution 98.