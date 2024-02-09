HCMC Party Chief extends Tet greetings to all people on Year of Dragon 2024

As Tet is nearing, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen sent his best wishes for a happy and successful new year to all people from different levels of society.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC, he respectfully offered his warmest greetings for the upcoming Tet holiday to residents, officials, soldiers, businesses in the city, overseas Vietnamese community living and working in countries and territories across the world, and international friends.

The southern metropolis went through the year 2023 with many difficulties and challenges that have affected aspects of the economy, society, and people's lives.

The Party, Government, People, and the business community of the city have promoted the tradition of solidarity, dynamism, creativity, determination, initiative, and flexibility to achieve many important achievements in most fields and solve immediate, medium, and long-term problems creating a premise for completing tasks and goals of the 5-year plan for 2020 - 2025.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sincere thanks to people, the business community, Vietnamese people living abroad, international friends, and organizations for accompanying the city over the past time. He also shared difficulties and challenges with the business community, household enterprises, and workers of all sectors in the city.

He emphasized that 2024 is a very important year for the city to overcome obstacles and accelerate development to meet the requirements and tasks of the upcoming journey amidst numerous negative impacts from external factors and internal difficulties that are continuing to develop unpredictably.

With the spirit of "HCMC for the whole country, together with the nation," he believed that the Party, Government, People, and the business community of the city would continue to further promote the resilient revolutionary tradition, and unite to overcome all challenges; build a strong and clean Party and political system; determine to effectively implement digital transformation and Resolution 98 to successfully carry out the set goals and tasks.

On the occasion of the Tet festival, he expressed his deep gratitude and wished revolutionary veterans, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, wounded soldiers, families of martyrs, families credited with meritorious service to the country, notables, intellectuals, religious dignitaries, experts, scientists, businessmen, cadres, civil servants, public employees, workers, armed forces and all people from different levels of society a new year full of success, happiness, good health and prosperity.

By HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen – Translated by Kim Khanh