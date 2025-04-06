Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC opens exhibition featuring banking sector's contributions to city

SGGP

An exhibition, themed “The Banking Sector's Contribution to the Development of Ho Chi Minh City”, was opened yesterday at Lam Son Park, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung attended the opening ceremony.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung sees photos at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP/ Nhung Nguyen)

The exhibition showcases documents and images highlighting the connection activities between banks and businesses, modern banking services and innovations.

Thereby, that will help the banking sector become more accessible to the public; contribute to improving the business environment, promoting the city's economic growth and increasing convenience for users of modern banking services.

Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's Region 2 Branch in Ho Chi Minh City Vo Minh Tuan stated that the exhibition is not only a visual and documentary display but should also a journey that retraces the development of the banking sector in Ho Chi Minh City, one of the key pillars of the city’s and the nation’s economy.

The exhibition runs until April 10.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

