HCMC: Only 983 slums along canals relocated in second quarter

Director Nguyen Toan Thang of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment (DoNRE) announced that only 983 slums along canals have been relocated in the second quarter of the year.

Slums along Xuyen Tam canal

The DoNRE said that based on the 2024 Land Law, Government Decree 88/2024/ND-CP, and the creative application of National Assembly Resolution 98 on special policies, it has submitted to the HCMC People’s Committee a policy for compensation, support, and resettlement for land recovery projects and the relocation of slums on and along canals.

The highest land support level for households that need to relocate their houses on canals is 70 percent (previously over 32 percent), and the lowest support level is about 42 percent, depending on the land use period. Additionally, the support consideration period has been extended, with the cutoff date for calculating support extended to July 1, 2014, an extension of 10 years from the previous date of July 1, 2004.

Notably, according to DoNRE Director Nguyen Toan Thang, HCMC will use the social housing fund for resettlement, which is a very new and practical measure to address resettlement housing for households whose houses on canals are cleared. He disclosed that in the 2021-2025 period, HCMC aims to relocate 6,500 houses on canals; however, only 983 dilapidated houses along canals have been relocated by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

By Dong Gia  - Translated by Anh Quan

