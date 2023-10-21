HCMC offers 336 scholarships to children orphaned due to Covid-19

The “Giving Wings to Dream” program was held at the Ho Chi Minh City Children’s House last night to offer scholarships and learning tools to children affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union collaborated with the Municipal Women’s Union to host the program, with the participation of Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

At the program, 336 children aged from six to 16 years, who became orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic and have not yet received monthly support, were granted scholarships and learning tools with an amount of VND12 million (US$489) each.

The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and the HCMC Women’s Union have built plans for taking care of 1,777 children orphaned due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the period of 2023 – 2027 with a total amount of VND75 billion (US$3 million).