HCMC, northwestern provinces promote tourism development collaboration

The People's Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and eight northwestern provinces convened a tourism promotion conference in the southern economic hub on December 4.

The conference aims to promote their culture and tourism domestically and internationally.

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung stated that the city always considers tourism development collaboration a crucial task, adding it has teamed up with 49 provinces, cities, and key economic zones nationwide.

The southern metropolis and the expanded northwestern region have coordinated in various events and conducted surveys to develop new tours, routes and products connecting the sides, he noted.

Representing the region, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Dien Bien province Vu A Bang said that the conference is among activities to carry out cooperation programs and agreements in the field between the provinces and the city for 2020-2025.

The official stressed that via the event, the local tourism industry hopes to enhance connections and joint work with the city, creating opportunities for many tourism enterprises to update information and expand their market.

He said the conference is expected to serve as a platform for local authorities, state management agencies, and travel firms to exchange ideas and assess potential, opportunities, and orientation for building their products. It also involved sharing experience in tourism development cooperation and proposing solutions and initiatives for future links between the localities.

The expanded northwestern region comprises Hoa Binh, Son La, Dien Bien, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Phu Tho, and Ha Giang. It possesses rich tourism resources with magnificent nature, distinctive culture, and glorious history, making it attractive to tourists. Renowned attractions include Mount Fansipan in Lao Cai, known as the roof of Indochina, the UNESCO Global Geopark Dong Van Karst Plateau in Ha Giang, and the Mu Cang Chai terraced fields in Yen Bai.

VIetnamplus