HCMC, Nikken Sekkei expand cooperation opportunities

Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong (3rd from the right), Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, meets leaders of Nikken Sekkei Company.

During the meeting, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, commended the projects undertaken by Nikken Sekkei in HCMC, acknowledging their significant contribution to the city's socio-economic development. He stated that HCMC continues to collaborate with Nikken Sekkei on various important projects.

According to Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong, HCMC has various new target programs and hopes to maintain cooperation with Nikken Sekkei, particularly regarding urban planning, transportation, and other projects. He also congratulated Nikken Sekkei on opening a representative office in HCMC and a branch in Hanoi, which creates new opportunities for collaboration with the city in the future. Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong affirmed that HCMC would continue to support and collaborate with Nikken Sekkei to achieve the best outcomes in the city's development target programs.

Mr. Omatsu Atsushi expressed his gratitude to the leadership of HCMC for their time in welcoming him and thanked them, along with the city's departments, for supporting Nikken Sekkei's activities. He noted that since 2000, Nikken Sekkei had contributed significantly to the formation and development of new urban areas in Japanese cities like Tokyo and Osaka, providing the company with extensive experience in urban development. As a result, they are willing to share this expertise with HCMC.

Nikken Sekkei is an architectural, planning, and engineering company based in Chiyoda, Tokyo, and is one of the world's foremost architectural firms. As of 2019, the company boasts over 2,600 employees and has successfully completed over 25,000 projects across 50 countries.

By Thuy Vu – Translated by Thanh Nha