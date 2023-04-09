HCMC needs to tackle damaged road infrastructure, partial flooding

The status of roads, the protection of road traffic infrastructure and technical infrastructure need to be regularly monitored by Ho Chi Minh City authorities.

The People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with the Ho Chi Minh City Television Station, the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City today organized the program 'People Ask - Government Answers' in April 2023 with the topic "Management and maintenance of infrastructure facilities" chaired by Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Van Dung.

At the program, most of the delegates said that in the past time, Ho Chi Minh City has invested in building a lot of traffic infrastructure and technical infrastructure, basically connecting with the city's social infrastructure, meeting city dwellers’ travel needs and facilitating people’s travel.

However, at present, the traffic infrastructure system and technical infrastructure system serving residents' travel needs such as bridges, roads, tunnels, sidewalks, drainage, irrigation and ancillary works are degraded whereas the maintenance of the structure has not yet met the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Therefore, HCMC authorities need to do good maintenance of road traffic infrastructure and strengthen the application of digital transformation in the management of traffic infrastructure.

Besides, the city needs to have policies and solutions to complete the drainage system on roads in the city to fight against flooding during heavy rain or high tide for people’s safety.

In addition, the city government should pay attention to infrastructure, maintenance of irrigation works; equipment maintenance procedures to ensure the quality of water sources for daily activities and production.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that in the coming time, the city will continue to have many new systems such as urban railway No. 1 which will be put into operation, underground station system, urban railway system and tidal control systems.

During the implementation of these groups of works, the city will continue to invest in building a more synchronous and modern infrastructure system. At the same time, the city will continue to have appropriate mechanisms, policies, and implementation management tools to re-standardize because many legal documents have changed.

In addition, during the implementation of tasks, state management agencies noted that there are still some shortcomings that need to be updated and supplemented in order to perfect the legal basis, strengthen the coordination mechanism to improve the quality in the management and the use of roadbeds and sidewalks citywide.

Regarding some price mechanisms, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that the city continues to perfect mechanisms and policies during the implementation process to ensure competition, publicity and transparency in management and effective exploitation of these service infrastructure systems.

The municipal People's Committee will assign relevant departments and district people's committees to classify for improvement in association with the groups of management subjects, management objects as well as management policy tools to synchronously and effectively exploit the city's urban technical infrastructure system in the coming time, said Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong.

Concluding the program, Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung suggested the city People's Committee continue to review and strengthen the management records for roads, bridges, tunnels, auxiliary works and technical infrastructure works; especially irrigation works for tidal prevention in addition to data digitalization and records for better serving of management, maintenance or repair of incidents.

Ho Chi Minh City ought to have effective solutions to solve partial flooding on roads to ensure safety for people living on both sides of the route and drivers who are traveling on flooded roads.

In addition, one management unit should be assigned for the shared technical infrastructure system such as power lines, cables and pipelines for unified management. Any companies dig roads and sidewalks with road resurfacing failing to meet requirements will receive tough penalties.

Vice Chairman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Van Dung proposed the city to review the infrastructure handover of housing development project investors in the city, especially the traffic connection between the project and the surrounding residential area with a focus on areas along Sai Gon river banks. At the same time, there should be is a solution for the project of irrigation works on the right bank of the Saigon River from Vam Thuat River to Ba Bep Canal to reduce damage to people and businesses.