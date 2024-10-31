HCMC, Nanjing City (China) strengthen cooperation

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau yesterday received a delegation led by the Secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Political and Legal Affairs Committee of Jiangsu Province (China).

Secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Political and Legal Affairs Committee Xu Jin Hui and Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau (R) (Photo: SGGP/ Do Cao)

Xu Jin Hui, Secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Political and Legal Affairs Committee led the delegation.

At the reception, the Secretary of the Nanjing Municipal Political and Legal Affairs Committee indicated that the Nanjing City authority always welcomes foreign investors, including businesses from Ho Chi Minh City, to invest in Nanjing.

With strengths in technology, electronics and service industries, businesses from Nanjing City in particular and Jiangsu Province in general are eager to explore investment opportunities in Ho Chi Minh City in these sectors.

Nanjing City’s authority looks forward to contributing to strengthening the relationship between the two countries through the connection between Ho Chi Minh City and Nanjing City.

Overview of the reception (Photo: SGGP/ Do Cao)

Agreeing with cooperation proposals from Nanjing City, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau stated that Nanjing's strengths align with Ho Chi Minh City's development orientation.

He also emphasized that the Party Committee, authority and people of Ho Chi Minh City have appriciated the relation development with ministries, agencies and localities of China.

Additionally, they always desire to closely coordinate with the Chinese side to fully implement strategic orientations and common perceptions and achieve important agreements between the high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and the two countries, including enhancing the effectiveness of economic cooperation and promoting exchanges and cooperation between localities.

China is now the 16th largest investor among countries and territories investing in Ho Chi Minh City.

As of July 2024, China has 732 valid investment projects in Ho Chi Minh City with a total capital of over US$321 million.

The total import-export turnover between Ho Chi Minh City and China in 2023 reached US$23.3 billion.

Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau stated that trade and investment cooperation activities are still modest despite their great potential. He expressed expectations to witness stronger growth in trade and investment between Ho Chi Minh City and China.

On the other hand, he also proposed that in the coming time, the Nanjing municipal Political and Legal Affairs Committee would continue to boost coordination with the Internal Affairs Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for exchanges and sharing of experiences and effective practices of each side in building Party and internal affairs and socio-economic development.

Additionally, the two sides need to strengthen information dissemination about the tradition and special friendship between the two Parties, the wo states and the people of the two countries, helping people on both sides, especially the young generation, understand and strongly support the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the new era for the prosperous development of each country.

By Do Cao - Translated by Huyen Huong