HCMC focuses on solving business problems

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai proposed the Government, ministries and Central agencies support the city to seek immediate and long-term solutions for consolidating growth.

Speaking at the Government’s online meeting with 63 localities nationwide and the Cabinet’s regular meeting chaired by the Prime Minister on April 3, the city’s chairman expected to receive special policies providing capital to businesses and supporting import and export; investment, trade, and tourism promotion; and proposed the PM approves construction project of HCMC-Moc Bai expressway as soon as possible.

Under Decree 07/2023/ND-CP and Resolution 30/NQ-CP 2023 on continuing measures to guarantee drugs and medical devices, HCMC implemented a centralized procurement with a total capital of VND1,481 billion. Hospitals purchased drugs and medical equipment and fundamentally solved the shortage of medicines and pharmaceutical supplies and met the demand for examination and treatment. The municipal Department of Health has monitored and given instructions for the medical equipment procurement process to some healthcare facilities that are facing difficulties in carrying out this task.

The city has previously seen economic difficulties and challenges and actively launched plans and implemented tasks for economic development since the end of 2022. The city’s socio-economic result in Q1 of 2023 is lower than expected.

There is a slight increase in numbers of five among nine sectors in the tourism and service industry, newly registered businesses, and FDI enterprises.

In Q1, the People’s Committee of the city and departments had meetings to solve problems and obstacles from businesses participating in the conferences.

Besides the positive results, the city's economy, production, and business situation of enterprises are facing many difficulties while people are coping with life’s challenges. HCMC has four among nine key services with negative growth and low economic growth in Q1 of 2023 of 0.7 percent; a big number of enterprises suspending their operations, accounted for more than 22 percent, and companies set to lay off employees in the coming time, accounted for 17.6 percent. The narrow market, surging prices of raw materials, and the lack of capital and appropriate human resources are some causes of business problems.

The city's economic growth slowed to 0.7 percent in the first quarter due to difficulties and challenges in industrial production, service, construction, and the real estate industry. Economic and service activities, especially banking activities, have not achieved high efficiency. High-interest rates and tighter credit conditions have made businesses hard to meet requirements.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that HCMC needs to focus on solving problems for enterprises to accelerate the progress of projects, promoting investment, ensuring timely progress implementation of public investment, supporting businesses to develop markets and access to capital, and handling administrative procedures.