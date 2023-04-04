HCMC Party Committee opens congress on socio-economic development solutions

The Executive Committee of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020 - 2025 tenure opened the 20th congress on April 4.

At the congress, the city’s socio-economic situation in the first quarter of 2023 will be reviewed, discussed and assessed along with key solutions in the upcoming time as well as other core contents.

Ho Chi Minh City has just had a report on Gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth in the first quarter of the year of 0.7 percent which is lower than expected.

With the low growth, during the recent meeting session on the socio-economic situation hosted by the municipal People’s Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City leaders proposed to analyze and evaluate the reasons, especially the subjective ones to have solutions for socio-economic development in the upcoming time.

In addition, experts also proposed HCMC to solve difficulties in public investment and promote private investment to make capital flow into the economy.

Besides, the city should publicize and be obvious about all issues to create trust for businesses. In addition, it is important to be drastic in directing, administering, motivating and encouraging the spirit of dynamism, creativity, and daring to think and do for the common benefits among the staff, civil servants and public employees in the city.