HCMC to focus on solving procedures for city dwellers, businesses

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai announced that the city will focus on solving documents and procedures to remove bottlenecks for city dwellers and businesses, especially for investment projects.

Today, the Executive Committee of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City in the 2020-2025 term held a conference presided by Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

At the conference, Chairman Phan Van Mai informed that in 2023, the municipal People's Committee issued a plan which identified 262 tasks for departments, districts and Thu Duc City. Responsible agencies and departments were assigned these tasks. Every month, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organizes meetings to assess the progress of implementing the tasks as well as put forward quick-fix solutions to help solve difficulties along the way.

However, the southern largest city’s growth result in the first quarter of 2023 was only 0.7 percent, not as expected.

According to the People's Committee Chairman, among reasons for the slow growth are the shortcomings and limitations in handling administrative procedures and the efficiency of public service activities.

Worse, the city’s socio-economic situation was forecasted to continue to face difficulties and challenges; therefore, the Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee emphasized the pillars for growth including public investment, domestic consumption market, and traditional export markets.

He emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City must use growth drivers to promote the city's economic growth in the coming time adding that the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has set out 12 groups of tasks in April 2023 and 12 solution task groups in the second quarter of 2023.

Regarding the administrative apparatus performing official duties, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City acknowledged that the quality and efficiency of public service activities are not as expected. In addition to variations in workload, civil servants and public employees are afraid of making mistakes. He suggested paying attention to further improving the management and administration capacity of each civil servant and public employee.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is determined to promote investment with the focus on public investment. Up to now, according to the update on the disbursement progress of public investment capital in Ho Chi Minh City, it is just 4 percent, lower compared to the same period last year.

As a result, in the coming time, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will drastically focus on disbursing public investment capital. According to plan, it must be disbursed 35 percent by the end of the second quarter of 2023; moreover, it will be 58 percent in the third quarter and more than 91 percent in the fourth quarter.

He suggested that Party committees and organizations should take heed of site clearance for projects in each locality.