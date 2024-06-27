HCMC metro development project submitted to city council

On the afternoon of June 27, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee signed Proposal No.3583/TTr-UBND for submission to the HCMC People's Council.

The proposal seeks approval of key aspects of the HCMC urban railway system development project, aligning with Politburo Conclusion No.49-KL/TW on Vietnam's railway transport development direction through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

According to the proposal, in order to streamline investment preparation procedures and execute the development of HCMC's urban railway network, the municipal People's Committee has finalized a project consisting of six groups with 28 mechanisms. These include 17 mechanisms and policies falling under the jurisdiction of the National Assembly, and one mechanism and policy under the jurisdiction of the Government. Specifically, these groups encompass planning mechanisms, land acquisition, compensation, support, and resettlement mechanisms, technical standards and technology criteria mechanisms, capital mobilization mechanisms, investment procedures, construction authorization, and project implementation authority, as well as management and operational organization mechanisms.

The specific goal from now until 2035 is to construct and complete approximately 183km of metro lines. Specifically, urban railway line No.1 will cover 40.8km (totaling 40.8km), line No.2 will extend 20.22km (totaling 62.8km), line No.3 will span 29.53km (totaling 62.17km), line No.4 will cover 36.82km (totaling 43.4km), line No.5 will extend 32.5km (totaling 53.87km), and line No.6 will span 22.85km (totaling 53.8km).

By 2045, an additional approximately 168.36km of urban railway lines will be constructed in HCMC to complete seven lines. This expansion aims to increase the total length of urban railway lines to about 351.08km. Specifically, it includes extensions such as urban railway line No.2 covering 42.58km, line No.3 spanning 32.64km, line No.4 extending 6.58km, line No.5 totaling 21.37km, line No.6 covering 30.95km, and line No.7 spanning 51.23km.

Further developments through 2060 include the completion of urban railway lines No.8, No.9, and No.10, aiming for a total network length of around 510.02km. Specifically, it includes urban railway line No.8 spanning 42.8km, line No.9 covering 28.3km, and line No.10 extending 87.84km.

The investment aims to complete urban railway lines equivalent to a total length of approximately 183km. By 2030, around 31km of urban railway lines are scheduled for completion, including the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien section of line No.1 and the Ben Thanh - Tham Luong section of line No.2. This phase also involves constructing 24 stations and two depots, covering approximately 107 hectares. The total investment for these initiatives is estimated at approximately VND91.65 trillion.

By 2035, approximately 183km of urban railway lines will be completed, along with 148 stations (covering about 585 hectares). The total investment for this phase is estimated at roughly VND824.5 trillion.

By 2045, an additional 168.36km will be completed, increasing the total length of urban railway lines to approximately 351km.

By 2060, the remaining urban railway lines as per the approved plan will be completed, further increasing the total length of urban railway lines to approximately 510km.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan