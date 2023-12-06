HCMC marks Thai National Day

The Thai Consulate General in HCMC held a ceremony in the city on December 5 to mark the National Day of Thailand and the birthday of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan extends congratulations to Thailand on National Day. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that HCMC always treasures relationship with Thailand and will continuously contribute to the development of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand through strengthening trade, investment, cultural exchange, technology and people-to-people exchange.

The Thai business community and people in the southern metropolis always accompany the city’s government in promoting social activities, people-to-people exchanges, and cultural exchanges.

With the active support of the Thai Consulate General in HCMC, many public celebrations have been held in the city, such as the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand, the Vietnam - Thailand Cultural Exchange Program, “Good Deeds from the Heart” activity, and many cultural and educational events.

By Thanh Hang – Translated by Kim Khanh