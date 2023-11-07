SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

HCMC marks Russian October Revolution

A get-together to celebrate the 106th anniversary of the Russian October Revolution (November 7, 1917 - 2023) was held by the HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on November 7.
Chairman of the Vietnam - Russia Friendship Association (VRFA) Hoang Minh Nhan speaks at the event (Photo: hcmcpv)

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association (VRFA) Hoang Minh Nhan spotlighted the significance of the Revolution, saying that it left a great influence on the revolution in Vietnam and its subsequent developments.

The Revolution laid the foundation for the traditional relationship between Vietnam and Russia, which has stood the test of time, he noted.

The relations are developing constantly across all spheres, he said adding that both sides have regularly had meetings and exchanged delegations at all levels.

Valery Mikhailovich Karchagin from the Russian Consulate General in HCMC said the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam is one of Russia's top priorities in the Asia-Pacific region.

