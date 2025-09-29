HCMC mandates supply chain overhaul to combat construction material crunch

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee is taking decisive action to combat a critical shortage of construction materials threatening to derail key urban and infrastructure projects.

Photo: VPG

In a sweeping set of new directives, the city's People's Committee aims to stabilize and inject transparency into the supply chain to keep ambitious development goals on track.

The municipal government has launched a multi-pronged approach, putting several key departments on notice. The Department of Agriculture and Environment has been directed to fast-track procedures under the Law on Geology and Minerals. Its primary task is to guide businesses and individuals in applying to recover surplus soil and sand for use as landfill, a move designed to swiftly boost the available supply of basic materials.

Meanwhile, the Department of Construction is now tasked with regularly publishing material prices that accurately reflect actual market conditions. Critically, the department will coordinate with local authorities, investors, and contractors to closely monitor supply, ensuring prompt intervention to clear any bottlenecks.

To enforce practicality and prevent price manipulation, the HCMC Tax Department will collaborate with relevant agencies to meticulously track revenue, output, and supply chains. This data will be instrumental in supporting accurate price disclosure and ensuring overall market honesty.

Furthermore, Project Management Boards across all sectors and regions are required to proactively consolidate their material demand and report it directly to the Department of Construction, allowing for centralized management and allocation strategy recommendations.

On the ground, authorities in wards have been instructed to maintain constant vigilance, continuously monitoring and updating local demand and supply conditions. They must report any emerging difficulties or bottlenecks immediately, ensuring swift governmental intervention to resolve issues threatening project timelines.

By Duc Trung – Translated by Anh Quan