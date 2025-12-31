Business

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City in 2025 estimated to reach US$10.5 billion

Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's Regional Branch No. 2, Tran Thi Ngoc Lien, said that remittances to Ho Chi Minh City continued to show positive growth in 2025.

usd-1-325-5142-931.jpg

Throughout 2025, remittances sent to Ho Chi Minh City are estimated to reach approximately US$10.5 billion, marking a 10.5 percent increase compared to 2024.

The primary driver behind this growth is the overseas Vietnamese community's confidence in the country’s economic stability, alongside the State Bank of Vietnam’s consistent interest rate policy and flexible exchange rate management.

Beyond personal consumption, remittances are increasingly being redirected as capital for business and investment. A growing number of overseas Vietnamese are channeling funds to seize opportunities in major ongoing and upcoming projects in Ho Chi Minh City, including the International Financial Center, the Free Trade Zone, and a range of real estate developments.

By Nhung Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh

