SP-SSA International Terminal achieves record growth

In 2025, SP-SSA International Terminal (SSIT) marks a historic growth milestone as it achieved a throughput of nearly 990,000 TEUs, up 45 percent year on year.

The strong growth was thanks to expanded cooperation with major global shipping lines and international service routes.

Notably, the year 2025 saw deepened cooperation between SSIT and many of the world’s leading shipping lines, including MSC, ZIM, ONE, HMM, Yang Ming, COSCO, OOCL and CMA CGM. Through direct services connecting Vietnam with the United States, Europe and intra-Asia markets, SSIT achieved strong volume growth, creating a key driver for the port’s breakthrough development.

Currently, SSIT operates six weekly service routes.

The SSIT is a strategic deep-sea port located in the Cai Mep – Thi Vai area, former Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, now Tan Phuoc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

Most recently, on December 23, the facility received the first vessel of a new intra-Asia service named Sambar, operated by MSC, the world's largest container shipping line.

SSIT received the MSC BREMERHAVEN on December 23, marking the launch of MSC’s new intra-Asia “Sambar” shipping service.

Sambar is a new route linking China with Vietnam, Thailand, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia, aimed at improving logistics efficiency across Asia. The service offers faster and more flexible transport solutions between major logistics hubs in East and Southeast Asia.

By Thanh Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong