Business

Banking-finance

Banks to stop transactions for customers using passports from January 1, 2026

SGGP

Effective January 1, 2026, commercial banks will cease recognizing passports as valid identification documents for domestic customers in banking transactions.

The requirement is stipulated in Circulars No. 17/2024 and No. 18/2024 issued by the State Bank of Vietnam, which regulate the opening and use of payment accounts at payment service providers. Although both circulars took effect on July 1, 2024, certain provisions will be enforced starting January 1, 2026.

nam-a-bank-4979-5567.jpg

Under the regulations, the banking system will process transactions only after customers are authenticated using biometric data (facial recognition or fingerprints), which is matched against the original data stored in the chip of the citizen identification card, the identity card issued by the Ministry of Public Security, or verified through a VNeID electronic identification account.

Because current passports do not meet the technical requirements for direct verification with the National Population Database, Vietnamese citizens who use passports to open or maintain bank accounts will be unable to continue banking transactions from January 1, 2026.

The State Bank of Vietnam has recommended that the public update their identification information using a chip-based citizen ID card or electronic identification in advance to avoid interruptions to payments, cash withdrawals, and card services.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

transactions for customers customers using passports commercial banks valid identification documents banking transactions State Bank of Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn