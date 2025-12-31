Vietnam’s meat and meat product imports climb nearly 14 percent

Domestic live hog prices rose in December 2025, while meat and meat product imports increased in both volume and value in 2025.

On the afternoon of December 30, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued an official report on import–export and price fluctuations of agricultural, forestry and fishery products in December and the whole of 2025.

As reported in December 2025, live hog prices in the domestic market continued to rise compared with November 2025. Meanwhile, during the first 11 months of 2025, Vietnam’s exports of meat and meat products fell by 3.9 percent in volume but increased by 7.5 percent in value year on year. Notably, imports of meat rose by 13.9 percent in volume and 13.8 percent in value.

Data from the General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Industry and Trade showed that in the first 11 months of 2025, Vietnam imported 890,700 tons of meat and meat products, worth US$1.8 billion, representing increases of 13.9 percent in volume and 13.8 percent in value compared with the same period in 2024.

India remained the largest supplier, accounting for 18.88 percent of Vietnam’s total meat and meat product imports. Imports from this market reached 168,100 tons, valued at US$601.76 million, down 4 percent in volume but up 3.6 percent in value year on year.

Other major suppliers included Russia, Brazil, the United States and Australia. Accordingly, imports from Russia surged by 70.1 percent in volume and 72.3 percent in value, while imports from Brazil rose by 51.3 percent in volume and 70.8 percent in value.

Vietnam also imported meat and meat products from other markets with import values below US$95 million, such as Poland, Spain, Hong Kong (China), Turkey, France, New Zealand and Paraguay, with uneven growth rates across markets.

According to the Industry and Trade Information Center under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in December 2025, live hog prices nationwide ranged from VND55,000 (US$2.08) to VND71,000 (US$2.7) per kilogram. Specifically, prices in the Northern region ranged from VND56,000 to VND 71,000 per kilogram; in the Central and Central Highlands regions from VND55,000 (US$2.08) to VND70,000 (US$2.65) per kilogram; and in the Southern region from VND55,000 (US$2.08) to VND65,000 (US$2.46), all higher than price levels recorded in November 2025.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong