HCMC, Malaysia strengthen cooperation in halal products

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on July 20 hosted a reception for outgoing Malaysian Consul General in HCMC Wong Chia Chiann who came to bid farewell at the end of her tenure.

At the receiving ceremony, Ms. Wong Chia Chiann expressed her sincere thanks to HCMC’s leaders for supporting and creating favorable conditions for the operation of the Consulate General of Malaysia in HCMC during her tenure.

She highly appreciated relations between Malaysia and Vietnam, as evidenced by an official visit to Vietnam Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his spouse from July 20-21.

The Malaysian Consul General to HCMC emphasized activities promoting Halal market access in HCMC, especially the recent seminar discussing the potential and challenges of the Halal market which was organized by the Consulate General of Malaysia with the participation of 40 Vietnamese businesses.

In the coming time, Malaysia will help the southern metropolis train experts in the Halal market to support Vietnamese businesses to learn about and enter the Halal market. Vietnam is a potential market for Halal products with large Muslim communities in Binh Thuan, An Giang, and HCMC.

She hoped that the cooperative relation between the two countries will be further strengthened in various fields, such as health, education, and agriculture (especially Halal food products), and wanted to open a Malaysian language center in HCMC to provide knowledge of Halal market to Vietnamese tour guides to attract more Malaysian visitors to HCMC.

For his part, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai highly appreciated Wong Chia Chiann’s outstanding contribution to promoting the relationship between the two nations, including HCMC and Malaysian localities.

He affirmed that the municipal government will be always ready to support and create conditions for the Consulate General Malaysia in HCMC to expand cooperation in different areas, especially the Halal market.

On this occasion, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai awarded the “Ho Chi Minh City” insignia to the Malaysian Consul General to HCMC Wong Chia Chiann for her contributions to promoting traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Malaysia, HCMC and Malaysian localities.