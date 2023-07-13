HCMC makes efforts to take care of social security beneficiaries

Implementing the targets and tasks in the Resolution of the 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City, agencies and localities have well implemented policies to take care of social security beneficiaries.

The social security beneficiaries include people serving in the cause of the nation’s revolution, sustainable poverty reduction, and worker protection.

Specifically, Ms. Le Thi Mai in District 12’s Dong Hung Thuan Ward was one of the city dwellers who benefitted from the social security policies. She was eligible for a loan of VND50 million (US$2,104) from the poverty reduction loan support fund in the Bank for Social Policies in District 12 to repair a degraded house for rent.

She was moved by the local assistance because she and her husband are elderly and living on the rents of three leasing rooms; but the rooms were in repair, so the rents were also low. From the loan, she and her husband could have the rooms repaired and earn a stable income.

Mr. Huynh Van Bay on Hau Giang Street in District 6 was delighted to live in a spacious new house that has just been built and repaired with the support of the local community. He was paralyzed with hemiplegia while his wife lost her ability to work and was often ill. Their children are workers with precarious incomes.

Therefore, they had no money to repair the dilapidated house which leaked when it rained. His dream of having the money to repair the house properly could not be fulfilled due to his difficult life.

Understanding the economic condition of Mr. Bay's family, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the Fatherland Front of District 6 donated VND100 million to repair the house.

According to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the Reunification of the country, the committee has implemented the program to build 500 houses of gratitude to help people in difficult circumstances, vulnerable people, and those living in severely degraded houses.

In addition to the provision of loans for poverty reduction, home repair, job training, the city Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs also focused on job creation for workers to improve skills. To fulfill the targets and tasks of the 11th Congress of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, vocational training schools in the city have focused resources to improve skills and the quality of human resources.

As of April 2023, all economic sectors in the city created jobs for 890,309 people, including 411,000 new jobs. The urban unemployment rate was pulled down from 4.01 percent in 2020 to 3.97 percent by the end of 2022. It is expected that by the end of the term, approximately 700,000 new employment will be offered to workers and the urban unemployment rate will reduce to 3.9 percent in a bid to meet the target of the Resolution of the 8th Party Congress of the Department and the Resolution of the 11th City Party Congress.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs assessed that, in the last half of the term, social security work had been well implemented with the focus on taking care of people serving the cause of the nation’s revolution, sustainable poverty reduction, and social protection. Administrations in wards have done well in taking care of social security policy beneficiaries and the living standards of these special people have been better.

The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs has advised the municipal People's Committee to effectively implement the sustainable poverty reduction program in the city in the 2021-2025 period. At the same time, local governments gave capital to poor households, near-poor households, households escaping poverty and workers as per their needs.

Besides, benefactors, organizations and businesses have taken heed of supporting poor households and near-poor households contributing to the accomplishment of the city's poverty reduction goals.