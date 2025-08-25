HCMC local administrations focus on economic development and social welfare

Immediately after successfully organizing Party Congresses for the 2025–2030 term, ward and commune party committees in Ho Chi Minh City have begun implementing the congress resolutions of boosting the economy and taking care of the underprivileged.

Leaders of Binh Thanh Ward give gifts to the needy at the launching ceremony of the project 'Binh Thanh - Flowers of Love'.

Alongside economic development initiatives, many localities are making significant investments in social welfare, poverty reduction, healthcare improvement, and expanding social insurance coverage for citizens, with particular attention to children and vulnerable groups.

Local authorities take care of children and disadvantaged people

Right after the Congress of the Cau Kieu Ward Party Committee on August 23, the ward organized a program to distribute school supplies to 100 students from disadvantaged families in the area. Each gift, valued at VND600,000 (US$22.81), served as both practical support and encouragement as the new school year approached.

On the same day, Binh Thanh Ward launched a campaign and inaugurated projects under the theme ‘Binh Thanh – Flowers of Affection’, during which 150 gifts were distributed to disadvantaged households and children. Earlier that week, Cu Chi Commune, in collaboration with benefactors, awarded 50 scholarships to students from disadvantaged backgrounds who have strived to overcome difficulties in their studies.

Upon receiving a scholarship, student Nguyen Tran Nam Quoc of Tan Phu Trung Secondary School shared emotionally that the award was not only a meaningful gift but also a source of motivation for him to study harder and become a useful member of society. A week prior, Cu Chi Commune, together with the Party Committee and Command of Brigade 77 under Military Region 7, handed over a gratitude house to Mrs. Cao Thi Duc, daughter of a martyr and of Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Lang, with a total cost of about VND100 million.

Meanwhile, Vinh Hoi Ward organized the community event ‘Vinh Hoi – Compassionate, Civilized, and Happy’. Through this program, the ward distributed national flags, livelihood support tools, portraits of President Ho Chi Minh, house number plates, and dozens of gifts to disadvantaged households. These meaningful activities not only celebrated the success of Party Congresses but also embodied the concrete steps in realizing congress resolutions.

According to Secretary Tran Thu Ha of the Cau Kieu Ward Party Committee, along with objectives related to Party building, governance, economic and urban development, the locality has also set key goals and action programs to strengthen social welfare, improve living standards, and better care for children and vulnerable groups.

Residents’ trust is the ultimate measure

The majority of Party Committees in Ho Chi Minh City have set social welfare as a priority target for the 2025–2030 term. In its resolution, the Nhuan Duc Commune Party Committee aims that by 2030, 97 percent of the population will be covered by health insurance, and the poverty rate (as measured by multidimensional standards) will decrease by 1 percent annually.

Secretary Vo Thi Kieu Tien of the Nhuan Duc Commune Party Committee stated that the commune will continue to mobilize residents, especially students, to participate in health insurance. At the same time, in cooperation with the Fatherland Front, the commune will raise resources to provide free health insurance cards to disadvantaged households. The commune will also expand loan programs for poor households through poverty reduction funds and the national employment fund, linking credit with guidance on production and business practices as well as stable market access.

Chairman Pham Kieu Hung of the Cu Chi Commune People’s Committee stated that due to the commune's large population of policy beneficiary families and those with meritorious service, combined with its suburban nature, many households are still experiencing hardship. To address this, the Commune's Congress Resolution outlines specific targets and solutions aimed at improving social welfare and living standards.

These initiatives include enhancing healthcare services, achieving an annual poverty reduction rate of 1–1.5 percent, with a goal of less than 0.3 percent by 2030, mobilizing social resources to honor and provide care for Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and families with meritorious service, reviewing and securing resources for the repair of homes for disadvantaged policy families, prioritizing budget allocations and institutional mechanisms to protect and improve public health.

In Tan My Ward, immediately after the Congress of the ward’s Party Committee, local agencies quickly began implementing the resolution. The ward’s Fatherland Front is finalizing regulations and preparations for the launch of a Social Welfare Center. According to the Ward Party Committee, the center will be located at the Administrative Service Center, serving as a hub for emergency assistance and support for the most disadvantaged and vulnerable residents.

Placing the Social Welfare Center within the Administrative Service Center ensures convenient access for citizens. It also allows officials to better understand individual circumstances while processing administrative cases, enabling timely coordination with the Fatherland Front and other organizations to provide support.

A successful resolution is not measured by pages of text but by the trust and satisfaction of the people. As one ward leader affirmed that caring for people’s social welfare is the shortest and most sustainable path to bring resolutions into life, strengthening the bond between Party committees, local authorities, and residents toward a shared goal.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan