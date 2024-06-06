HCMC leaders wish senior citizens healthy and happy life

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai ( L, 2nd ) wishes old woman Ngo Thi Kim Cuc a healthy and happy life

Yesterday morning, a staff delegation of the HCMC Party Committee, the municipal People's Council, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai visited typical elderly people who turned 90 years old in District 10 congratulating them on the occasion of the 83rd anniversary of the Vietnamese Elderly Traditional Day (June 6, 1941 - June 6, 2024).

On behalf of HCMC leaders, Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai respectfully wished old woman Ngo Thi Kim Cuc, a resident in Ward 15 and old man Ly Huu Chai in Ward 13 to live happily and healthily with their children and grandchildren. Moreover, he expected old people will be always shining examples for the younger generation to follow. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that city administrators always have a deep love for the elderly and highly value the contributions and suggestions of elderly people.

These senior citizens are good role models for the younger generation to follow.

On the same day, a delegation led by Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan of the municipal People's Council visited greeting typical elderly people who turned 90 years old in Nha Be District.

When visiting resident Nguyen Van Nho in Long Thoi Commune and resident Sam Viet Dinh in Hiep Phuoc Commune, Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan sent sincere longevity wishes to the elders. He affirmed that if youth is considered the national spirit, the elderly are the pillars of the family and society. City leaders always pay attention to care for the elderly.

By Thanh Chung - Translated by Anh Quan