HCMC leaders visit veterans with contributions to Great Victory of Spring 1975

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders on April 16 visited outstanding veterans and individuals who directly contributed to the historic Great Victory of Spring 1975.

The delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan paid visits to express sincere gratitude to veterans and typical individuals in District 11 who directly contributed to the historic Spring Victory in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2025).

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan (right) and Chairman of District 11 People's Committee Nguyen Tran Binh (left) warmly inquire and extend the best wishes to Mr. Ngo Tan Quan. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and leaders of District 11 offer gifts to Mr. Ngo Tan Quan. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

The delegation visited and presented gifts to veterans Vu Tien Dong, Ngo Tan Quan who was imprisoned by the enemy. Both Vu Tien Dong and Ngo Tan Quan are 4/4 war invalid. They were exposed to Agent Orange.

The delegation also visited veteran Dang Tai Toan who was also exposed to Agent Orange.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan warmly inquires with veteran Vu Tien Dong. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Delegates offer a bunch of flowers to veteran Vu Tien Dong during the visit. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

These visits are part of the city's efforts to honor the deep sacrifices and contributions of those who fought for national liberation and reunification.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan warmly inquired and extended wishes for a long, healthy life to the elderly veterans.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan warmly inquires veteran Dang Tai Toan. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and leaders of District 11 offer gifts to veteran Dang Tai Toan. (Photo: SGGP/ Chi Thach)

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee took the visits to share the outstanding activities of Ho Chi Minh City towards the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day; express his respect and gratitude for the great contributions and sacrifices of Mr. Vu Tien Dong, Mr. Ngo Tan Quan, Mr. Dang Tai Toan and the cadres, soldiers and those who directly contributed to the Great Victory of Spring 1975.

He aspired that the elderly veterans would continue promoting the spirit and qualities of Uncle Ho's soldiers, contributing to the development of the locality.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong