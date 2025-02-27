HCMC leaders visit veteran doctors, health facilities on Vietnam Doctor’s Day

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi led a delegation of the city’s leaders on February 26 to visit veteran doctors on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnam Doctor’s Day (February 27).

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (R) visits the family of late Associate Professor, PhD, Doctor Tran Chi Liem, former Deputy Minister of Health. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visited the families of late Associate Professor, PhD, Doctor Tran Chi Liem, former Deputy Minister of Health; and Hero of Labor, and former Deputy Minister of Health, Doctor Doan Thuy Ba.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi commemorated late doctors who made great contributions to the health sector of the country.

On behalf of the city’s leaders, he conveyed his best wishes to their families and hoped that members would continue to develop meaningful family traditions.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (R) visits the family of former Deputy Minister of Health, Doctor Doan Thuy Ba. (Photo: SGGP)

Visiting Military Hospital 175, the Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee highly appreciated the outstanding achievements of the hospital and expressed respect to the doctors and medical staff for their great devotion to the healthcare sector of Ho Chi Minh City.

He hoped that Military Hospital 175 would continue to accompany and support Ho Chi Minh City, consistently maintain and enhance the quality of expertise, and complete the mission of caring for and protecting the health of soldiers and the people.

The delegation congratulates medical staff of Military Hospital 175. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (3rd, L) congratulates medical staff of Cho Ray Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a delegation led by Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visited and congratulated leaders, doctors, and medical staff of Cho Ray Hospital; Hero of Labor, Pharmacist Tran Van Nhieu; and the family of late Hero of Labor, Dr. Duong Quang Trung, former Director of the municipal Department of Health.

She showed her respect for healthcare professionals’ work and wished them good health to continue contributing to the health sector development.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presents a gift to the family of late Hero of Labor, Dr. Duong Quang Trung, former Director of the municipal Department of Health. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and the city's officials offer a gift to Hero of Labor, Pharmacist Tran Van Nhieu (L). (Photo: SGGP)

On February 26, the standing deputy head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Thi Bach Mai, led a delegation of the city’s officials to visit Nguyen Tri Phuong, Hung Vuong, and Trung Vuong hospitals and nurses with serious illness.

Also the day, another delegation led by deputy head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Le Hong Son, paid visits to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the Department of Health Protection for the city’s officials, the Healthcare Station of Ward 13 of Binh Thanh District, and nurses, namely Huynh Thi Kim Hoang of Tu Du Hospital, Ho Kim Thuan of Gia Dinh People's Hospital, and Tran Thi Thanh Nhan of Hoc Mon Regional General Hospital.

Standing deputy head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Thi Bach Mai (4th, L) leads a delegation to visit Hung Vuong Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing deputy head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Thi Bach Mai (C) offers flowers to Trung Vuong Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the city's leadership, the leaders of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee extended their warm greetings and best wishes for good health to the medical staff of the Department of Health, collectives, and individuals of the healthcare facilities.

On the same day, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor held a gathering with outstanding healthcare trade union officials on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day.

At the program, healthcare trade union officials expressed their opinions and proposals of practical solutions for activities in the healthcare sector and the trade union, including issues related to social housing and healthcare policies. On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor presented gifts to healthcare trade union officials to pay tribute to their contributions over the past years.

By staff writers—translated by Kim Khanh