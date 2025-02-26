Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit, pay tribute to exemplary medical staff

Delegations from HCMC leadership yesterday visited the families of outstanding medical staff, who have great dedications for the cause of protecting public health.

Delegations from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday visited and paid tribute to outstanding medical staff on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 –2025).

The delegation, led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, visited the families of Doctor Trinh Huu Nhan, Head of Phuoc Loc Communal Health Station, Nha Be District and nurse Tran Thi Phuong Hang, who had ever worked at Intensive Care Unit, Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, Binh Thanh District.

These medical staff were frontline Covid-19 warriors and sacrificed their lives during the pandemic outbreak.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen warmly inquires the family of Doctor Trinh Huu Nhan. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visits the family of nurse Tran Thi Phuong Hang. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized that the Party, the State and the people always cherish, remember and honor the contributions of generations of doctors and medical staff who have dedicated their lives to protecting and caring for public health.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visits the family of Doctor Trinh Huu Nhan. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Among these exemplary figures, Doctor Trinh Huu Nhan and nurse Tran Thi Phuong Hang made tireless efforts to care for and treat patients during the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

The city Party chief extended his deep gratitude to the families of Doctor Trinh Huu Nhan and nurse Tran Thi Phuong Hang.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visits the family of nurse Tran Thi Phuong Hang (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

On the same day, a delegation led by Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visited Thong Nhat Hospital to extend the best wishes for good health to the hospital’s leadership, doctors and medical staff, encouraging them to continue their dedications for the cause of protecting public health.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (first from right) presents gifts to the family of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Me. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The delegation members also visited the family of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Me, former Deputy Minister of Health, Social Affairs and Invalids, as well as the family of Labor Hero, Academician, Doctor and Pharmacist Nguyen Duy Cuong, former Deputy Minister of Health and former Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health.

Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc sincerely offered incense in tribute to the contributions of Vietnamese Heroic Mother Bui Thi Me and Doctor Nguyen Duy Cuong for their great dedication to the nation’s development, protection and the healthcare sector.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai (R) warmly inquires the family of Professor, Doctor and Physician Nguyen Thien Thanh. (Photo: SGGP/ Giao Linh)

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27), Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai on the same day visited the family of the late Professor, Doctor, People's Physician, Labor Hero Nguyen Thien Thanh, as well as the family of the late Professor, Doctor, People's Physician and Labor Hero Nguyen Manh Phan.

These exemplary medical professionals were former Director of Thong Nhat Hospital.

By Van Minh, Ngo Binh, Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong