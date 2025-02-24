HCMC honors doctors, medical staff

The Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee recently held a gathering to honor doctors and medical staff on the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 1955 – February 27, 2025).

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen presents gifts to doctors and medical staff.

Attending the event were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the National Assembly's Finance and Budget Committee; Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Ms. Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and Head of the Organization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, along with doctors and representatives from hospitals involved in the City’s Healthcare Council for Officials.

In 2024, HCMC's health sector effectively controlled dangerous diseases and emerging epidemics, strengthened the grassroots healthcare system, and expanded community health services. The city also implemented infrastructure projects, procured modern medical equipment for hospitals, and advanced specialized healthcare.

Additionally, efforts focused on professionalizing out of hospital emergency care (OHEC), also known as pre-hospital emergency care, developing a high-quality medical workforce at all levels, improving financial management, mobilizing social resources, and introducing incentive policies to promote investment in the health sector.

Acknowledging the significant achievements of HCMC's health sector over the past year, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed confidence that the sector will continue to advance key medical specialties. He emphasized the need to optimize public investment, improve the quality of the healthcare workforce, and fulfill the mission of protecting and improving public health.

HCMC leaders presents gifts to doctors and medical staff.

Looking ahead, Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc urged hospitals to further improve professional standards and advise authorities on policies that enable the health sector to mobilize and utilize resources effectively. He called for elevating treatment quality to international standards, modernizing the healthcare system with advanced technology, and developing specialized fields that align with global medical advancements.

He also underscored the importance of ensuring a well-trained and sufficient medical workforce, strengthening preventive and primary healthcare, expanding specialized and high-tech medical services, and proactively responding to epidemics. These initiatives aim to position HCMC's healthcare system as a leading medical hub in the ASEAN region by 2030 and beyond.

In 2025, HCMC's health sector will continue to enhance its capacity for disease prevention and control while strengthening the grassroots healthcare workforce to encourage residents to seek primary medical care. Efforts will also focus on expanding the network of community health collaborators, establishing a comprehensive health database for city residents, investing in healthcare infrastructure, and reducing overcrowding in hospitals. Additionally, the sector will further develop specialized and high-tech medical services, striving for international accreditation in hospital quality and professional standards. Priorities include improving OHEC systems, fostering innovation, advancing digital transformation and smart healthcare, expanding the pharmaceutical industry, and mobilizing social resources to strengthen the city's healthcare system.

By Thu Huong, Long Ho – Translated by Thuy Doan