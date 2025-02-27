5th Vietnam Medical Achievement Award announced

The Voice of Ho Chi Minh City People (VOH) and the City’s Department of Health held an award ceremony on February 26 for the 5th Vietnam Medical Achievement Award, which honors remarkable achievements in the health sector in 2024.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (4th, L) and Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the City Tran Thi Dieu Thuy (L) offer the first prize.

The award aims to pays tribute to the healthcare force for their hard work, challenges of the living conditions, and activities of everyday life in caring for and helping patients to maintain their mental health and encouraging them during the treatment.

Attending the ceremony were Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, and Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the City Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

The organization board offer two second prizes.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Director of VOH Le Cong Dong said that the Vietnam Medical Achievement Award is organized to respond to Ho Chi Minh City's theme for 2025, “Focusing on restructuring and streamlining the organizational apparatus to be strong, efficient, and effective; strengthening digital transformation; implementing Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly; and addressing the city’s outstanding issues and challenges,” the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925–2025). The award-winning outstanding smart healthcare projects reflect the dedication of the medical staff to public health and the overall development of the country's medical industry.

The award-winning medical units at the 5th Vietnam Medical Achievement Award

The organization board presented the first prize to the “Portal for Healthcare Professionals” project by the Department of Information Technology, Medical Operations, and Healthcare Services Management under the Health Department's Inspectorate; two second prizes to Ho Chi Minh City Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital and Military Hospital 175 for the projects, “Breakthrough solution in encoding clinical information of electronic medical records” and “Developing an application for memory training in Vietnamese in treating dementia.”.

Co-organized by the Voice of HCMC People (VOH) and the City’s Department of Health, the Vietnam Medical Achievement Award aims to highlight technological applications and creative renewal of healthcare workers to take care of patients.

By Thanh An—Translated by Kim Khanh