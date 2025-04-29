HCMC leaders visit family of late architect, revolutionist Huynh Tan Phat

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc this morning visited the family of the late architect and revolutionist Huynh Tan Phat.

On the morning of April 29, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc led a delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City warmly inquired about the family of the late talented architect Huynh Tan Phat on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc offers incense at the altar of revolutionist and architect Huynh Tan Phat.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc affirmed that revolutionist Huynh Tan Phat was closely associated with the cause of great national unity and international solidarity.

Mementos of revolutionist Huynh Tan Phat

The late architect left noticeable marks, contributing to the great victories of the nation in the struggle for independence and reunification, as well as in the cause of building and defending the fatherland.

After national reunification and the country's advancement toward socialism, Mr. Huynh Tan Phat held several key positions, including Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Urban Planning Steering Committee, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance (CMEA/COMECON) of socialist countries and Vice Chairman of the State Council.

For his great contributions, architect Huynh Tan Phat was awarded many prestigious honors, such as the Gold Star Order, the Ho Chi Minh Order, the First-Class Resistance Order, the Great National Unity Order and the Ho Chi Minh Prize for Literature and Arts in 1996.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc sees the mementos reflecting the late architect's life and career.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his best wishes for good health and happiness to the family and hoped that they would continue to uphold the noble traditions and the great values of revolutionist Huynh Tan Phat.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc also expressed his desire that the Huynh Tan Phat Scholarship Fund, managed his daughter Huynh Xuan Thao for the last 18 years, will continue to support and provide educational opportunities for students with difficult circumstances.

By Thanh Chung- Translated by Huyen Huong