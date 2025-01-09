HCMC leaders visit, extend Tet greetings at drug rehabilitation centers

A delegation led by Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy visited drug addiction rehabilitation centers in the city on January 9.

Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy warmly inquires about health, living condition of inmates at the Youth Drug Rehabilitation Center 2.

This morning, the delegation arrived at Youth Drug Rehabilitation Center 2, Nhi Xuan Rehabilitation Center and Binh Trieu Drug Addiction Counseling and Rehabilitation Center to visit, extend Tet greetings and present Tet gifts to inmates and staff.

Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Dieu Thuy praised the activities and efforts of the units over the past year.

She expressed her joyfullness at the enthusiastic working atmosphere of inmates, and the clean and tidy living and working conditions there.

Here are some photos featuring the visits:

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong