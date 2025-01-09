HCMC leaders visit, extend Tet greetings at drug rehabilitation centers

This morning, the delegation arrived at Youth Drug Rehabilitation Center 2, Nhi Xuan Rehabilitation Center and Binh Trieu Drug Addiction Counseling and Rehabilitation Center to visit, extend Tet greetings and present Tet gifts to inmates and staff.
Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Thi Dieu Thuy praised the activities and efforts of the units over the past year.
She expressed her joyfullness at the enthusiastic working atmosphere of inmates, and the clean and tidy living and working conditions there.
Here are some photos featuring the visits: