HCMC leaders offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on Press Day

A delegation of incumbent and former leaders of HCMC along with representatives of the city’s press agencies offered flowers and incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh.

The incense-and-flower offering ceremony took place at the President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in District 1, HCMC on June 19 morning in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 – June 21, 2025).

The delegates offer flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of Vietnamese Revolutionary Press Day. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi led the delegation from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, solemnly offered flowers in tribute to beloved President Ho Chi Minh.

Among the attendees at the flower-offering ceremony were a former Member of the Party Central Committee and former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha; former Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Phuong Thao; former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the Muncipal People’s Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam; Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee and Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong; Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Huynh Thanh Nhan and Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Vietnam Journalists Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Journalists Association, leaders of central and local press agencies, collectives and individuals who received journalism awards, along with outstanding reporters and editors.

All the attendees spent a moment of silence to express deep gratitude in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the nation who devoted his entire life to the cause of national liberation and class emancipation, serving as a shining example of revolutionary heroism, unity in struggle, revolutionary ethics, the embodiment of diligence, thrift, integrity, righteousness, selflessness and pure internationalism.

There are some photos at the incense-and-flower offering ceremony on the morning of June 19. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong